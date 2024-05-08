Katy Perry went viral after an AI-generated photo crowned her as one of the best dressed at the 2024 MET Gala

Katy Perry was not present at the Met Gala 2024, yet within hours, images of her attending the prestigious fashion event started circulating on social media. The buzz made her mother, Mary Hudson, believe her daughter had participated in the gala.

Those who watched every minute of the event knew something was off. Still, Perry knew she had to clarify that the stunning photos were created using Artificial Intelligence, and she had not attended the Met Gala.

Katy Perry in 2022

How did Katy Perry become Artificial Intelligence’s latest target?

A social media user and Artificial Intelligence enthusiast created customized photos of Katy in an outfit that fitted the theme of the event—“Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

They went viral after publicly sharing the images, reaching millions, including the “Firework” interpreter and her mom. The American Idol judge did not hesitate to share them on her Instagram account, alongside a screenshot of a text message from her mother, who was fascinated with her look for the gala.

“Didn’t know you went to the Met,” she wrote. “What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your float lol,” reads the message. To this, Katy reacted: “Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE.”

Along with the posts, Katy explained her absence at the MET Gala, an event to which she is usually invited. “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” she wrote alongside a carousel of publications with a video in a recording studio.

A Met Gala favorite

Katy Perry is a reference at the MET Gala. She has attended the exclusive event on at least nine occasions, with 2009 being her first time at this fashion event. In a statement to PEOPLE in 2022, the singer said it was a delight for her to attend the event.

“At the MET Gala, I really lean into the theme and have fun,” she said. Proof of this is the various outfits that she has worn over the years. In 2019, for example, following the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” she became a human chandelier with the help of Jeremy Scott, the then-creative director of Moschino.