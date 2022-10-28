10 interesting facts about your favorite Halloween movies

T-minus 10 days until Halloween! To celebrate we’re uncovering ten spooky facts about Hollywood’s scariest movies. For example, did you know that Anthony Hopkins wasn’t going to originally play Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs? Or that the 90s iconic horror flick Scream had another movie title? Neither did we!

Watch the video or scroll below to learn more about the horror film genre and about the choices that could have made these iconic movies totally different.

Loading the player...

1. Gene Hackman was initially going to direct and star in “Silence of the Lambs”

2. Freddy Krueger Actor Robert England wasn’t director Wes Craven’s first choice. Craven initially wanted to use a stunt man for the role.

3. The first horror movie to be nominated for a Best Picture Academy Awards was “The Exorcist”

4. Stanley Kubrick may have typed 500 pages of “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” for the famous scene in “The Shinning”

5. “Child’s Play” was based on the true story of a family who believed a Voodoo curse had been placed on the children’s toys, “Robert the Doll.”

6. For “The Craft,” producers hired an actual witch associated with the Wiccan Organization Covenant of The Goddess as a consultant.

7. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Silence of the Lambs,” and “Psycho” were all inspired by the same serial killer, Ed Gein

8. “Paranormal Activity” is one of the most profitable horror flicks of all time. The filmed grossed $193 Million. Its initial budget was a mere $15,000.

9. “Scream” was initially titled “Scary Movie,” the producers changed the title after hearing Michael Jackson’s “Scream” on the radio.

10. Steven Spielberg changed the ending of “Jaws” in order to be more of crowd-pleaser. The initial ending had the shark being killed by a harpoon.

Enjoy!