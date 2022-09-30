Dua Lipa shares romantic moment with Trevor Noah during date in NYC

Is this the start of a new romance? Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted having a dinner date in New York City. The 27-year-old singer, who was recently photographed sharing a sweet moment with Camila Cabello in Colombia, was seen sharing a meal with the 38-year-old TV host at the East Village.

An eyewitness at the Jamaican restaurant shared some details to Daily Mail about Dua and Trevor’s interaction during their date.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant,” the source revealed. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

It was also reported that the pair “left together and walked,” and stopped a few times before saying goodbye “for long embraces” and even “kissed” at one point.

The two celebrities were photographed outside the restaurant going for a stroll. Fans of the singer shared their surprise on social media after seeing photos of Dua and Trevor hugging and sharing a kiss.

And while many think the pair could be starting a new romantic relationship, other online users think they are just friends, as Dua recently had a long relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid.

Trevor recently called it quits with his former girlfriend Minka Kelly, which means the two celebrities are single at the moment.