Rio, the actor from ‘Money Heist’, was involved in a motorcycle accident

Miguel Herran recently had a baby with his girlfriend.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Miguel Herrán, the actor known for his performance as Rio in the hit series “Money Heist,” has been involved in a motorcycle accident. This year, Herrán celebrated the birth of his first daughter with his partner Celia Pedraza.

The news of the accident were shared by Pedraza, who attended a publicity event for the brand ‘MÓ’ in his name. She revealed that Herrán had been involved in an accident and reassured attendees that his health was good, and that he was healing at home. “Miguel couldn’t make it today since he had a small motorcycle accident,” she said in Spanish, according to the publication “20 Minutos.”

“It’s nothing serious,” she said, reassuring the people in attendance. “He would have loved to be here, but it’ll have to be in another year. He’s at home, doing well and getting better little by little.”

Herrán and Pedraza’s daughter

In January of this year, Pedraza gave birth to her first daughter, named Maria. Herrán shared a photo of their newborn, with him and Pedraza smiling brightly at the camera. “I love you both!” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

In June of last year, Herrán shared the news of Pedraza’s pregnancy. “Well... There’s no much I can say. The images speak for themselves,” he wrote in a post he shared on Instagram, which featured photos of a sonogram, various images of Pedraza and their family, and their two dogs. “This is my family. And it’s what I love the most in this world. Celia Pedraza has given me the best gift of my life. We’re going to be parents. We still don’t know anything, only that everything is perfect for now, and that we’re incredibly excited in a way that’s very difficult to express.”

