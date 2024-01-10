Úrsula Corberó discusses her new Kevin Hart movie and why she hates action films

Úrsula Corberó is known for her roles in action packed films and TV shows. In a new interview, Corberó discussed her new action project alongside Kevin Hart, and reveals that, despite her body of work and great looking stunts, she dislikes action films.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Magnussen, Corberó and Hart

In a new interview, Corberó was asked about her interest in action films, since she tends to star in action packed projects that feature heists and all manner of stunts. "I hate action by the way," said Corberó to Pinkvilla. “I am pretty bad at it.”

Despite not enjoying the process of shooting stunts, Corberó revealed that she loved the script of “Lift,” finding that her character was different than the types of roles she’s played in the past. “I prefer comedy but you know they are just pushing me over and over and over again and I am just...I have to say that I have that feeling that I really like the script as well. I remember I read it in one sitting and also I could see a very different character from Tokyo from ‘Money Heist.’"

More about ‘Lift’

“Lift” is a heist and an action movie, but it’s also a comedy. It follows an international heist crew led by Hart’s character, as they try to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger airplane. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray and stars a cast made up of stars from all over the world, including Hart, Corberó, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Jean Reno, and more.

“Lift” premieres this January 12, on Netflix.

