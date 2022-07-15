Kevin Hart shares update on Will Smith after Oscars slap: ‘Give him the opportunity’

Kevin Hart is updating fans on how Will Smith is doing, following the controversial Oscars slap that took place in March and involved his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

During a recent interview with ET, the actor had something to say about Will and how he is taking the best actions to move forward, revealing that he is now in a much “better space.”

“Ah, yeah, look, Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” Hart said, “People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

The 43-year-old actor, who recently talked with Pete Davidson about his possible future marriage and new family with Kim Kardashian, also said that he hopes both Chris and Will can move on from the situation and will not be remembered only by the Oscars incident.

“I can only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best,” Kevin stated, “I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”