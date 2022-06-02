Why Jada Pinkett Smith wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile

Jada Pinkett Smith is commenting on the controversial Oscars slap involving her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, sharing her thoughts on their friendship and why she thinks it is important for them to reconcile.

“These two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” the actress explained during a recent episode of the Facebook Watch series ‘Red Table Talk.’

Jada discussed her hair loss condition on the episode, which Chris Rock used for his joke during the Oscars and caused the incident between the two stars.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Jada shared, “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

She went on to say that Will and Chris can still work on their friendship. “The state of the world today, we need them both,” she continued. “And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”