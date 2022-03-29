Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence following her husband’s infamous Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally given her two cents following the slap heard ‘round the world at the 94th Academy Awards.

It’s been two days since Will Smith shocked the world at the Oscars on Sunday night, walking up onstage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he told a joke about his wife. While the Red Table Talk host didn’t address the situation specifically, she did take to Instagram today to post a message about her outlook on life.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” the post reads. Jada didn’t include a caption.

Jada’s short statement comes after her husband issued an apology of his own on Monday. While he initially apologized to everyone but Chris Rock in his Best Actor acceptance speech, he took to Instagram to acknowledge what happened and apologize to everyone involved.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” the King Richard star wrote. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

The incident in question occurred on Sunday night, after the comedian, made a joke about Jada’s hair, saying in part, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”