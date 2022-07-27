Jeff Bezos enjoys private tour of Buckingham Palace

Jeff Bezos reportedly enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace earlier this week. According to The Sun, the Amazon founder visited Queen Elizabeth’s official London residence on Monday. He was believed to be with up to 30 family and friends.

“The Bezos visit is already jokingly being nicknamed a ‘shopping trip’ by Palace staff,” a source told The Sun. The businessman is said to have spent an hour “admiring gems,” artwork and “prized possessions” during the tour.

©Ricky Vigil M/GC Images



Jeff Bezos was seen out with Lauren Sanchez after his tour of Buckingham Palace

The source revealed that the 58 year old “showed a particular interest in the Throne Room and Ballroom.” The Sun’s source also said that Jeff’s visit “overlapped slightly with the public opening, so he was moved room to room discreetly to hide his visit from the day’s last remaining visitors.”

Later in the evening, Jeff was spotted at London’s The Twenty Two restaurant with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Tom Cruise, who was photographed arriving at the restaurant, reportedly dined with the couple at the eatery on July 25.