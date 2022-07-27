Jeff Bezos enjoys private tour of Buckingham Palace
CELEB NEWS

Jeff Bezos enjoys private tour of Buckingham Palace

The Amazon founder reportedly “showed a particular interest in the Throne Room and Ballroom”

By HOLA! USA -New York

Jeff Bezos reportedly enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace earlier this week. According to The Sun, the Amazon founder visited Queen Elizabeth’s official London residence on Monday. He was believed to be with up to 30 family and friends.

RELATED:

Drake and Jeff Bezos reminisce about their humble beginnings

“The Bezos visit is already jokingly being nicknamed a ‘shopping trip’ by Palace staff,” a source told The Sun. The businessman is said to have spent an hour “admiring gems,” artwork and “prized possessions” during the tour.

Jeff Bezos was seen out with Lauren Sanchez after his tour of Buckingham Palace©Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Jeff Bezos was seen out with Lauren Sanchez after his tour of Buckingham Palace

The source revealed that the 58 year old “showed a particular interest in the Throne Room and Ballroom.” The Sun’s source also said that Jeff’s visit “overlapped slightly with the public opening, so he was moved room to room discreetly to hide his visit from the day’s last remaining visitors.”

Later in the evening, Jeff was spotted at London’s The Twenty Two restaurant with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Tom Cruise, who was photographed arriving at the restaurant, reportedly dined with the couple at the eatery on July 25.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more