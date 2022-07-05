Some celebrities took to social media to share a glimpse of their 4th of July celebrations with their fans. While a few took a stance against the patriarchy and the recent Roe v. Wade overturn, others preferred to keep it festive while eating good food, hosting family gatherings, or simply rocking an American flag bikini and showing their best assets.

From Lynda Carter to Mario Lopez, find below how our favorite A-listers celebrated the United States of America Independence Day.