Adamari López is presented with her own adorable Barbie inspired doll

Adamari López has always been an inspiration. The famous host has had an incredible career and has overcome many obstacles throughout her life. López’s spirit and smile captivate viewers every morning, and a Colombian artist was so inspired, she made a Barbie-inspired doll that looks just like the Puerto Rican.



Shirly Cabrera is a talented artist dedicated to creating figures and miniature works. The artist modifies generic dolls to mold the physical figure and characteristic features of whoever she’s replicating. López was part of the Miss Universe jury last December, which was the day Cabrera used as a reference to create her doll. The adorable doll has big fabulous hair, green eyes, and a black dress that looks just like López’s.



©Adamari López





Cabrera said López has always been an inspiration. “I’ve always admired her, she’s an inspiring character,“ the Colombian artist said as she crafted Ada’s miniature version of her. “She is a very exotic woman, very pretty who draws a lot of attention,” she continued.

The doll took two months for her to finish, and it was packed in a pink box. It then traveled from Colombia to Miami and was presented to the actress on her hit show Hoy Dia.

A happy Adamari



López looked thankful to have the doll and was excited to show her youngest daughter Alaïa. “Shirly, what an honor! Thank you for making this possible. I didn’t expect it, but I loved my Barbie and I’m sure my daughter will love it too, ”she said, showing her doll to the world.

The young artist has made dolls of other celebrities like Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the late artist Frida Kahlo. She also makes miniature desserts in a small kitchen that is fully functional and sets up fun scenes with dolls and minute foods.