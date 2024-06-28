Adamari López shares exciting news from Amsterdam

Summer has begun, and Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa have embarked on an exciting vacation. The duo is exploring Europe's northern regions for the first time with Ada's sister, brother-in-law, niece, and television presenter Stephanie Himonidis 'Chiquibaby.' While on their trip, López shared some exciting news with her followers.

From Amsterdam, "La Chaparrita de Oro" announced on her social networks that TelevisaUnivision has greenlit the second season of the show she hosts, Quién caerá?, which has become a favorite among viewers.

She shared her excitement in a selfie-style video, inviting her followers to apply for upcoming castings. "We continue to enjoy and celebrate. Today I received news that fills me with happiness," she shared. "I'm super excited and grateful. While on vacation, I just got notified that 'Quién caerá?' will have a second season. I hope you can join me and participate in the auditions," Ada exclaimed enthusiastically.

López's media colleagues and friends, including Karina Banda, Karla Monroig, and Amara 'La Negra', among others, expressed their happiness for her latest achievement. Likewise, her followers eagerly anticipated the return of her project to millions of homes. Comments like "Congratulations you deserve that and more", "I love the show, it brings me so much joy", and "Congratulations my Ada! You deserve it" flooded the post.

Adamari's dreamy summer

The Puerto Rican actress, passionate about travel, has explored Europe multiple times, often accompanied by her daughter Alaïa. Her adventures have taken her through countries like France and Italy, and she frequently visits Spain, the native country of Toni Costa, Alaïa's father and her ex-partner.

During this current adventure, Adamari has also explored remarkable cities such as London (United Kingdom), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Brussels (Belgium).

In a recent update from their journey, Ada posted a video with Chiquibaby aboard a boat sailing through the North Sea en route to Norway, the next stop on their vacation itinerary. Following their visit to Norway, the spirited group plans to continue their adventure in Iceland.