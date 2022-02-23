Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Today’s date, 2-22-22 has people all over the world excited. On what is considered a lucky and special day, the Kardashians have a different connection to the date as it is their late father Robert Kardashian’s birthday. The attorney would be turning 78 today. All the Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian have shared photos on Instagram honoring their father’s life. Check out the pics below and read more about the late Kardashian patriarch.
