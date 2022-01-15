Ava Phillippe shuts down hateful comments after discussing her sexuality

Ava Phillippe is addressing the trolls in her comments.

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took a moment to shut down some of the negative comments she’s received in the wake of a statement she made on an Instagram Q&A.

Ava published a statement on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 12. “Quick reminder,” she wrote. “I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts. My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & love.”

Ava didn’t single out any comment in particular or the topic they were addressing, but the message was shared days after she completed an Instagram Q&A addressing her sexuality. In a question provided by her followers, Ava was asked whether she liked boys or girls. She said, “I‘m attracted to…people!” In parenthesis, she wrote, “Gender is whatever.”

As of the summer of last year, Ava has been romantically linked with Owen Mahoney, with whom she’s shared photos with and gone on family trips. On a photo of the two, Reese commented a heart eye emoji and wrote “These two.” According to Page Six, Ava and Owen met at UC Berkeley, and have known eachother since 2019.