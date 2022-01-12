Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe says “gender is whatever” while discussing sexuality

Ava Phillippe likes people for who they are, not because of whatever gender they identify as.

The 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe didn’t hold back during a recent “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Story. The celebrity kid opened up to her followers on Monday, January 10, letting us know how she really feels when a fan asked about her sexuality.

One of her follower’s asked, “Do u like boys or girls?”

Ava responded, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever),” over a smiling selfie, according to reports from People.

Phillippe has been dating fellow UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney for two years now, with the low-key couple occasionally sharing photos of their relationship on social media. Plus, he already has the approval of a very important person.

“These two,” Reese lovingly commented on a photo of Ava and her boyfriend from June 21, also adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Back in December, the 22-year-old talked about her social media activity in an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, admitting that she puts a lot of thought into all of her social media posts.

Before posting something online, Ava said she asks herself, “What is that going to mean to somebody else, what does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?”

“I do have a platform of some sort, for sure,” she continued, “and I want to be conscious of what I am posting. I might not always get it right but I’m always going to try my best to put good out there.”