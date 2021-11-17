Scott Disick reacts to Kourtney Kardashian giving Travis Barker a lap dance

Scott Disick’s jealousy is sadly all too documented. A couple of months ago, his shady DMs got him into trouble, resulting in a lot of embarrassment and something that may or may not have influenced his break up with Amelia Hamlin. This time, Scott, Kourtney, and Travis were in attendance at Simon Huck’s wedding, where Scott witnessed Kourtney giving Travis a lapdance, because that’s just what they do.

Scott and Kourtney were in an on and off relationship for 10 years.

According to an insider that spoke to E! Online, the moment was awkward. Scott “kept his distance [from the couple] for the majority of the night.”

“He doesn‘t want to see Kourtney and Travis’ PDA and doesn‘t want to engage, it’s still very awkward for Scott to be around them. But he knows he can‘t escape them,” said the insider. The party was attended by a lot of people, so Scott had a lot to be distracted with. According to the insider, he spent the majority of his time hanging out with Kris and Khloe, and didn’t do much drinking or partying.

Travis and Kourtney hanging out in New York.

While it appeared that things were tense between the three, Scott has been attending family events, with Travis around now that he is Kourtney’s fiance. The three attended Kris Jenner’s birthday and appeared to have an uneventful night together.

Over the past couple of months, Scott has been taking some time for himself, spending time away from the Kardashians. Now that the family is recording the Hulu program, he has to be back, since he’s also meant to appear. “Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice,” said a second insider to E! Online. “He doesn‘t want any bad blood with Scott.”