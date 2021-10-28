Many people argue that soon-to-be-married Kourtney Kardashian changed her style to match her fiancee Travis Barker; however, if you have followed her career and fashion choices, you can agree that the reality tv star has always been a rocker girl.

Kardashian has always loved rocking edgy outfits; from pairing rock band vintage t-shirts with distressed jeans and combat boots to a head-to-toe black leather ensemble, she has worn them all. What about Victorian-inspired outfits, risky dresses, and rocker chic jewelry? Yep, that too!

GettyImages Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen out before attending the VMAs at the Barkley Center in Brooklyn on September 12, 2021 in New York City.

Kourtney is an avid collector of vintage pieces. She tends to gravitate towards vegan leather, Metallica t-shirts, and jackets; in fact, there are episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians in which the mom of three can be seen buying at her favorite spots.

To prove that Kourtney’s style hasn’t changed because of Barker, we decided to open our archive and revisit some of her looks in the past decade.