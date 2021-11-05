Harry Styles helps fan come out to her mom during emotional concert

Harry Styles took a moment to help a young fan right in the middle of his concert in Milwaukee earlier this week.

The acclaimed singer spotted a fan, McKinley McConnell, in the crowd, holding a sign that read “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.” Harry stopped the music and got down to have a short conversation with McKinley, as it can be seen in a now viral TikTok video.

In the clip Harry asks, “What would you like to tell your mother?” adding, “I can tell her if you‘d like.“ The young fan responds, ”Okay, there’s a lot of people!“

The singer agrees and jokes, “There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?,” he then asks “Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?” to which McKinley says yes.

The mother and daughter were seated far apart, however Harry took the microphone and said “I can tell her, yeah, no problem. Lisa, she‘s gay!”

McKinley’s mother can be seen blowing kisses to her daughter, making the singer and the crowd emotional, with Harry saying “Now, I don‘t want to ruin the moment, but wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together.”

The fan later wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you.”