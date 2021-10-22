Olivia Wilde supports boyfriend Harry Styles by rocking his merch

Olivia Wilde is putting her support for boyfriend Harry Styles on full display while he’s away on tour.

On Thursday, October 21, the actress and producer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a black hoodie with the words “Treat People with Kindess” written on the front, which is the the title of a song and music video released by Styles earlier this year.

Wilde let her Harry hoodie be the star of the show by keeping her outfit simple, paring it with black leggings, black sneakers, and some orange-tinted sunglasses. She was also wearing a white mask, had her hair in a ponytail, and carried a white tote bag.

The 37-year-old has been spotted in the crowd at many of her 27-year-old boyfriend’s concerts throughout his time on tour, first being seen at his show at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 4.

Even though the venue holds a whopping 16,800 people, fans immediately spotted Wilde, who spent the concert recording and dancing to her man’s music--just like the rest of his supporters.

“Cannot believe I’ve breathed the same air as olivia wilde tbh,” one concertgoer wrote at the time, posting a clip on Twitter showing Olivia entering the arena with Styles’ manager, Jeff Azoff. The actress stood off to the side and quietly waved to the fans who called out to her before the concert, trying not to draw too much attention to herself.

Others revealed that Wilde and Azoff assured fans that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer wouldn’t enter from where they came in. One video shows them directing fans to look at the stage just before Styles made a surprise entrance.