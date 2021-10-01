Harry Styles helps fan with their gender reveal onstage at concert

Harry Styles will do anything to make his fans happy--even if that means putting his entire concert on pause to take part in a gender reveal.

On Wednesday, September 29, the former One Direction member performed in Nashville as part of his Love On tour. During the show, Styles announced that a fan in the audience was expecting a daughter after--according to photos shared on Twitter--the fans made signs to ask the singer to make the gender reveal on stage.

“I’m having a baby. Please make it your business...” read one sign, which is a reference to his “Kiwi” lyric: “I’m having your baby, it‘s none of your business.” Another sign was a continuation of the other message, reading, “... And open these gender results.”

HARRY STYLES DOING THE GENDER REVEAL DURING A SHOW IS THE SWEETEST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/7nqH3EOv91 — Gio is a sunflower 🌻 (@harrehsdimpless) September 30, 2021

As seen in videos shared on Twitter, Harry happily shared the news with the entire crowd, sporting a big smile on his face the whole time. He even got the crowd to give a big cheer when he announced that the fan is having a “little baby girl” after a brief countdown.

He proceeded to get down on his knees and feign tears before saying, “That’s what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?”

He even got on the phone with the dad-to-be, telling him, “Congratulations.”

Back in June 2017, when he was just 23, Styles spoke with Chelsea Handler during an interview featured in Another Man magazine, proving that being a father was already on his mind.

When the comedian asked whether he feels he is “going to get married and have kids” one day, he responded, “Well, I think so. Probably.”

“I can’t wait for a time when that’s a thing for me; I look forward to that in my life,” he said at the time. “For now, I feel like you enjoy experiences more when you go with people you really want to be with and really care about. I‘m enjoying working right now and if you’re enjoying working you should make the most of it.

“I’m enjoying being in the studio and doing this movie and I’m not too bothered about going on vacation,” he said. “I feel pretty lucky right now.”

Now, four years later, Styles is closer than ever to being a father, thanks to his relationship with Olivia Wilde, who shares son Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 4, with ex Jason Sudeikis.