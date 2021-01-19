Dua Lipa wore a designer retro look for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel! Live

Dua Lipa is really making her mark in the music scene. 2020 was a busy year for the singer as she came out with multiple hit songs and an album. Now, she’s continuing her success and busy schedule into the new year. Last night, the “Don’t Start Now,” singer appeared on the late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel! Live” and although she only appeared on Zoom, she still looked fabulous as always.

The 25-year-old posted a photo to Instagram of her full look and she was giving us some serious ‘60s vibes. Lipa stunned in a “Look 18” from Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2021 showcase, according to The Blast. Her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco paired the silk Moschino dress with a pair of knee-high, Croco Stiletto Boots by Paris Texas to tie the look altogether.

Lipa wore her hair in a center part and added two pearl clips to either side of her head. Honestly, anything the singer wears looks incredible on her. She captioned the photo, “🧸🌸⛓catch me on @jimmykimmellive 11:35pm tonight on ABC!! Check ur local listings 🤩🤩.”

While on the late-night talk show, the English singer cleared up any silly pregnancy rumors that have been circulating since she posted a picture last Wednesday that had the baby bottle emoji in the caption.

“I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random,” Lipa said to Kimmel. “I really didn’t think this through. I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment.”

“Then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’ Or my stomach. I am not pregnant, just to clear up. Not pregnant.”