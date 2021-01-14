Dua Lipa shows sun-kissed skin in a cut-out mini dress

Dua Lipa’s sun-kissed skin in contrast to her green cut-out mini dress from Dolls Kill x Yung Reaper screams vacation outfit goals. The singer is having a break from her busy schedule and is spending her days wowing her fans with her looks.

The plaid dress adorned with heart panels is called Glitter In My Veins, and according to British Vogue, it is an exact representation of the brand’s founder vision. “That feeling has never left me,” explains Shoddy Lynn, referring to her “IDGAF” vibe. “I don’t think it ever leaves those who are blessed with it.” Lipa kept it simple with the accessories and chose a pair of the iconic hair clips from the ’90s.

Although paparazzi have caught the pop star having a good time in Mexico with the friends, Lipa assures that she is cautious with what she shares on social media or in public, especially regarding her relationship with model Anwar Hadid brother to Gigi and Bella Hadid. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun,” says Dua to British Vogue.

“But at the same time, we’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions,” she added.

Dua Lipa is seen on the beach on January 2, 2021 in Tulum, Mexico.

And people’s opinions, unfortunately, comes with her career. Lipa has dealt with it multiple times in the past. The 25-year-old award winner and “Break My Heart” interpreter remembered how at the beginning, she didn’t get as much heat as now. “I would go into interviews, and people would say, ‘How do you deal with hate?’And I’m like, ‘Hate? I don’t get hate; what are you talking about?’ It was so early on that people didn’t even care to try and say something mean.” However, it took a couple of hits, and she received an introduction to both sides of being famous. “I would get anxiety,” she says. “And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.”

Luckily, Dua Lipa found a way to separate her career from her daily life. “My home life is really normal,” she says. “The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”