2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Behind the Scenes: A look at the models' full beauty treatment

The iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially back after a six-year hiatus. While a few things have changed, the models still receive a top-notch and glamorous treatment before the event. HOLA! USA had exclusive access backstage ahead of the show, where the Victoria's Secret models were being pampered and prepped from head to toe.

It's a flurry of beauty professionals, makeup artists, hairstylists, and nail technicians working together to ensure the models are runway-ready. Here's a peek at everything that goes on before the models step out in front of the world.

© Arturo Holmes (L-R) Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin, and Ashley Graham prepare backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

© Arturo Holmes The Early Start: Beauty Treatments Begin at 7 a.m. The magic begins early—between 7 and 8 a.m., to be exact. Backstage, dozens of professionals set up their stations and get to work. Each model's transformation takes hours, and for good reason. It's not just about looking good; it's about feeling confident and radiant. The day is about ensuring that the models, also known as Victoria's Secret Angels, receive a comprehensive beauty treatment.



© Taylor Hill Nails: Manicures and Pedicures to Perfection The models are treated to immaculate gel manicures and pedicures. With dozens of manicurists and pedicurists on hand, each model's nails are carefully shaped, buffed, and painted in the perfect shade. Gel polish is the go-to for its glossy finish and long-lasting wear, ensuring the models' nails stay flawless during the show.



© Taylor Hill Hair: Blowouts, Extensions, and Wigs When it comes to hair, every detail is kept from chance. Hairstylists work their magic by giving models voluminous blowouts, fresh haircuts, and perfectly placed hair extensions to add extra length and body.



© Arturo Holmes For some, wigs are installed to complete their look. For 2024, each model's hairstyle is customized to match their natural texture and persona, adding for the first time an avant-garde look while departing from the cookie-cutter signature Victoria's Secret waves.





© Nina Westervelt Makeup: Glam with a Natural Twist Makeup artists focus on enhancing the models' natural beauty with glamorous yet understated looks. The goal is to create flawless, glowing skin with soft, smoky eyes and neutral lips, allowing the models' personalities to shine. Touch-ups are constant to ensure everything stays picture-perfect under the bright runway lights.



© Nina Westervelt Eyebrow Shaping: Defining the Look Brows are a key feature for Victoria's Secret models, and experts are available to shape them to perfection. Whether opting for a bold, defined brow or a softer, more natural look, the eyebrow-shaping process ensures that each model's face is beautifully framed. Brow shaping has become an essential part of the pre-show routine, as it subtly yet significantly highlights the models' features.



2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Behind the Scenes

© Nina Westervelt Skincare: A Glowing Complexion Is Essential Healthy, glowing skin is the foundation for every look on the runway. That's why skincare is prioritized before any makeup is applied. Models are treated to hydrating face sheet masks designed to deeply nourish the skin and provide a radiant glow. For some, dermaplaning is also part of the prep—a skin care treatment that exfoliates the skin and removes peach fuzz, creating a smooth base for makeup.



© Arturo Holmes Spray Tans: The Iconic Glow The Victoria's Secret glow is famous worldwide, and spray tans play a huge part in achieving that sun-kissed look. Models are given custom spray tans that complement their skin tone, providing a natural, radiant glow. The tans are carefully applied to ensure even coverage, giving the models that beachy, golden finish that has become synonymous with the show.



© Theo Wargo The Final Touches With the finishing touches in place—final hair, makeup, and nail touch-ups—the models are ready to hit the runway. The backstage atmosphere is a mix of excitement and focus, with beauty professionals ensuring that every detail is flawless. From the intricate hairstyling to the precise brow shaping, every step of the beauty process is designed to create the stunning looks Victoria's Secret is known for.

