Prince William reflects on his 'brutal' year: 'It's been dreadful'

The Prince of Wales has candidly opened up about this year, admitting that 2024 has probably been the hardest year of his life.

While speaking with reporters in South Africa, Prince William was asked how his year has been. "Honestly? It's been dreadful," he confessed (via Reuters). "It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William added, but noted that "from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal."

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William and Prince Harry's father, King Charles, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Following a period of treatment and recuperation, the King returned to public-facing duties in late April.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Prince of Wales traveled to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

Meanwhile in March, William's wife, the Princess of Wales, revealed that tests after her abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January, found that cancer had been present. Catherine began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, and in September she announced that she had completed her treatment. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Her Royal Highness said at the time. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the Princess continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

The Princess of Wales did not accompany her husband to Cape Town, South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. During his trip, Prince William shared an update on his wife, saying, "She's doing really well." He also said that the Princess has "been amazing this whole year."