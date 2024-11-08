Princess Charlotte's reaction to her dad Prince William's beard revealed

Princess Charlotte wasn't initially onboard with her father's beard. The Prince of Wales revealed to reporters in South Africa that his 9-year-old daughter cried at first.

"Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time," Prince William shared (via HELLO!). "I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be okay."

The heir to the throne debuted his beard in August in a video congratulating the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team. Two weeks later, he was spotted driving to Crathie Kirk in Scotland looking clean-shaven. However, when William returned to public duties in early September, the beard was back.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William revealed that his daughter Princess Charlotte 'didn’t like' his beard 'the first time'

The Prince of Wales, still sporting his beard, has been away from home this week for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. His Royal Highness arrived in South Africa on Nov. 4. During his trip, the royal dad of three was seen wearing a beaded friendship bracelet that spelled out the word "papa." In an interview ahead of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, William shared that his daughter Charlotte had made the bracelet and he had promised to wear it.

"Well, this is a, I think, a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," Prince William said (via Sky News). "She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised I'd wear it and try not to lose while I was out here."

On the last day of his trip to South Africa, the Prince said that his kids would love to be in Cape Town. "I love Cape Town, I've had the most amazing week here, I've really enjoyed it. I don't want to go!" he said (via the Daily Mail). "My children would love to be here, so would Catherine."