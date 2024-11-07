Prince William gets gift for the Princess of Wales while in South Africa

Prince William will be going home with a gift for his wife, the Princess of Wales. According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, the Prince of Wales picked up earrings made from seaweed for Catherine on Thursday.

© Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Prince William got earrings for his wife during his trip to South Africa

His Royal Highness attended a Seaweed Innovator Showcase, where he met with seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation and to learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa.

© Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The Prince of Wales met with seaweed businesses on Nov. 7 in Cape Town

Earlier in the day, William was joined by Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, Billy Porter and Tobe Nwigwe at a braai lunch. During the lunch, the royal dad of three said (via the Daily Mail), "I love Cape Town, I've had the most amazing week here, I've really enjoyed it. I don't want to go!" adding, "My children would love to be here, so would Catherine."

The Prince of Wales arrived in Africa on Nov. 4. Ahead of his arrival, the heir to the throne released a message, saying, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize. It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature."

William traveled to South Africa to attend the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. This year's five winners—Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems for Fix Our Climate High; Ambition Coalition for Nature and People for Revive Our Oceans; Keep IT Cool for Build a Waste-Free World; Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative for Protect and Restore Nature; and Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) for Clean Our Air—were announced at the ceremony on Nov. 6.

At the 2024 awards ceremony, Prince William, who is the founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, said: "I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and in optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists. To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders; to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved; to speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need."