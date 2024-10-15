Princess reflects on 'difficult year' months after divorce announcement

This year has been a "transitional" one for Princess Tatiana of Greece. The 44 year old reflected on 2024, which saw her split from her husband Prince Nikolaos and have a relative go missing, in a new interview with BHMAgazino that was published on Oct. 13.

The Greek Princess said (translated to English), "2024 was indeed a difficult year for me, a transitional year, filled with moments of uncertainty and pain. But I believe that in adversity we often find our deepest strength. Life's challenges remind me how important it is to endure, to hope, to have faith in the strength of the human spirit."

Tatiana revealed that she leaned on her family and friends, in addition to her "wider environment for support," and "drew enormous strength from them." The Princess shared that her "involvement with mental health" has also "been therapeutic" for her and has allowed her to channel her "energy into something positive, with a positive impact."

"Everything happened at the same time, it was like an avalanche of changes in plain sight. And at the same time I was working on The Uniform of Hope campaign, so I couldn't withdraw from the public sphere even if I wanted to," Tatiana said. "The stories of hope and resilience shared by the athletes were a huge source of strength and inspiration for me personally during that time and for that I feel grateful and hope that our campaign can support and inspire others to overcome life's difficulties, as happened to me."

© Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos' split was announced in April 2024

Tatiana admitted that during that time, she learned the "importance of allowing oneself to feel, grieve, process one's feelings, and move forward with self-compassion." She also realized that "while we cannot control what happens to us, we can choose how we react."

"I move forward with hope, knowing that even in the darkest moments there is always light and the opportunity to grow," the Princess said. "My message to those facing adversity is to remember that we are never truly alone and that with patience and meaningful connection with those around us and with ourselves we can overcome even the most difficult situations."

The private office of the Greek royal family announced in April that Tatiana and Nikolaos, the third child of Queen Anne-Marie and Constantine II, the last King of Greece, were splitting. “We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union. This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared,” the announcement read. “Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them."

The Prince and Princess had been married since 2010. A month after their split was announced, it was reported that Attilio Brillembourg, said to be the son of Tatiana's stepfather, was missing.