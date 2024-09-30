Princess Olympia of Greece stuns as bridesmaid at aunt Princess Theodora's wedding

Princess Olympia of Greece served as a bridesmaid at her aunt Princess Theodora's wedding. The 28-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal looked pretty in a periwinkle dress and her hair slicked back in a bun at the ceremony on Sept. 28. Olympia's first cousin Arrietta Morales de Grecia, daughter of Pavlos' older sister Princess Alexia, was also a bridesmaid at the wedding.

© Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Arrietta and Princess Olympia at their aunt Princess Theodora's wedding

Theodora wore an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Celia Kritharioti for her big day. The Greek designer shared a video of the Princess' dress on Instagram, writing: "A royal wedding dress crafted with love, perfectly matching the grace, quality, politeness, and elegance of Princess Theodora, @tgreece an exceptional and loving bride.🩵All our warmest wishes for a life full of Love and Happiness." Like her older sister Alexia, Theodora dazzled on her wedding day wearing the Khedive of Egypt tiara.

Princess Theodora married Matthew Kumar on Sept. 28 at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens. The bride, whose father Constantine II, the last King of Greece, died in 2023, was walked down the aisle by her brother Crown Prince Pavlos.

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis The Greek Orthodox wedding ceremony took place on Sept. 28

According to the Greek royal family's website, "The couple's desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests."

Theodora announced her engagement to Matthew back in 2018. "Words can’t express our happiness and excitement," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt ♥️."

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis The bride is King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie's fourth child

The couple's wedding was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On what would have been their wedding weekend, the Princess penned that "the love and support from friends and family have been so appreciated," adding, "We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it’s safe xx ❤️."