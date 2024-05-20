Princess’ stepbrother reported missing in California

Princess Tatiana of Greece’s stepbrother is said to be missing. On May 19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Attilio Brillembourg. He was last seen on May 18 at 1:10 a.m in Malibu, California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bulletin, “There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being.” Attilio, who is a resident from New York, is described as weighing 165 lbs and being 5’10” with gray hair, green eyes and a “tattoo on his upper thigh.” He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau’s Missing Persons Detail, or call L.A. Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.

According to CBS News, Attilio’s father, who shares the same name, is ﻿Princess Tatiana of Greece’s stepfather. Tatiana, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, married King Constantine II—the last King of Greece—and Queen Anne-Marie’s son Prince Nikolaos in 2010.

The private office of the Greek Royal Family announced last month that Tatiana and Nikolaos were splitting. “We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union. This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared,” the private office of the Greek Royal Family said in a statement.

“Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” the statement continued. “We warmly thank you for your understanding and for respecting their privacy during this time.”