Princess’ husband steps out with a black eye

Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence was seen sporting a black eye on Monday. His injury was visible at the Service of Thanksgiving to mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Royal sources told The Telegraph that King Charles III’s brother-in-law “sustained the injury in a gardening incident involving some fencing at the weekend.”

©Getty Images



Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence was seen sporting an injury on March 4

The service on March 4 at London’s Westminster Abbey was also attended by Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin the Duke of Kent, who is president of the charity RNLI, along with representatives from every RNLI lifesaving community around the UK and Ireland. Since it was founded in 1824, the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved 146,277 lives, per RNLI. Timothy is one of the charity’s vice presidents.

The service on Monday came three days after Timothy celebrated his birthday. The Princess Royal’s husband turned 69 on March 1. Timothy joined Anne last week at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine II, which was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Timothy has been married to King Charles’ only sister since 1992. He is Anne’s second husband. The Princess, 73, was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips, whom she shares son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall with.

Related Video: Prince William Speaks Publicly Following King Charles Cancer Diagnosis Loading the player...