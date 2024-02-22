Prince George’s godmother injured in ski accident

One of Prince George’s godparents got injured in a ski accident. Julia Samuel, the Prince’s godmother, revealed on Instagram on Feb. 13 that she broke her shoulder during a family holiday. Julia, who was a close friend of George’s late grandmother Princess Diana, had her granddaughter film her announcement, which she simply captioned: “Ooooops I fell 🤕.”

“This is being filmed by my granddaughter, she always does my holiday reels. But today, she is filming me with my busted shoulder,” the psychotherapist and author said in the video. Julia went on to reveal that on the first morning of her holiday, she fell “on nothing and busted” her shoulder.

“I’ve got 10 pins in my shoulder,” she said. Someone off-camera then corrected her saying, “Nails, not pins.” Julia admitted in the video, “I can’t really move very much.”

Julia is one of Prince George’s seven godparents, who also include the Duke of Westminster (Hugh Grosvenor), Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Zara Tindall and William van Cutsem.

Julia has opened up about her godson George in the past, calling him “amazing.” On an episode of theHow To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast in 2020, she said, “He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God [Princess Diana] would have loved him so much.”

Julia also shared, “I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys that are really noisy, take a lot of making. I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and then it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”