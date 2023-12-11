Baby Princess’ name revealed months after her birth

Bhutan’s newborn Princess has a name! King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan announced over the weekend that they have named their daughter Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the royal couple explained that “Sonam is a Bhutanese name denoting merit, longevity and good fortune,” while the name Yangden means “precious jewel” and “signifies prosperity and wellbeing.”

An adorable photo of the little Princess sleeping accompanied the news. A naming ceremony was held at Tashichhodzong on the anniversary of the King’s accession (Dec. 9). The ceremony was attended by members of the royal family, including the Princess’ older brothers, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

News of the baby’s name comes three months after her birth, The King and Queen of Bhutan welcomed their third child, a baby girl. on Sept. 9, 2023.

A statement announcing Her Royal Highness the Gyalsem’s arrival at the time read: “We are honoured to share the wonderful news that a healthy baby girl has been born to Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen today, coinciding with the 25th day of the 7th month of the Female Water Rabbit Year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimpu.”

The King and Queen of Bhutan have been married since 2011 and are known as the “Will and Kate of the Himalayas.”