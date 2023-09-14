King Charles makes appearance in Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham features some familiar royal faces! King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared in the first episode of the new season. “So, the King of England called,” Ryan Reynolds tells the camera.

Back in December, Their Majesties visited Wrexham, where they learned about “the redevelopment” of the Wrexham Football Club, which is owned by the Deadpool actor and Rob McElhenney.

Footage from the 2022 royal visit was shown in the season premiere of the FX series. “I’m from Philadelphia, but I live in Los Angeles. So it’s actually quite warm,” Rob said as he greeted His Majesty, who replied, “I hear it’s always sunny there.”

A royal welcome (back) to Wrexham! — Welcome to Wrexham (@WrexhamFX) September 13, 2023

Following the King and Queen’s visit last year, Rob posted a photo of himself and Ryan chatting with the royals. Alongside the image, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum wrote: “You really have to watch Welcome to Wrexham for this to make sense. And even then, it still not might make sense.”

At the time, Ryan also posted a picture of himself and King Charles, which he captioned: “Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.”

On Wednesday, the royal family’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a trailer for the second season of the docuseries, writing: “🎥 ⚽ Watch more from our Royal ‘Welcome to @Wrexham_AFC ’ with @VancityReynolds and @RMcElhenney !”

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham premiered on Disney+ UK on Sept. 13. “A royal welcome (back) to Wrexham!” the show’s X account replied to the royal family’s message.

Welcome to Wrexham follows Ryan and Rob as they navigate running the Wrexham Football Club. Earlier this year, the Hollywood stars celebrated their team’s promotion to the English Football League﻿. “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing,” Ryan wrote on X in April. “This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴𠁧𠁢𠁷𠁬𠁳𠁿⚔️.”