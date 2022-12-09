Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla met with Ryan Reynolds on Friday, Dec. 9. The royal couple visited the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, where they were shown around by actors and Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan and Rob McElhenney.

“You really have to watch Welcome to Wrexham for this to make sense. And even then, it still not might make sense,” Rob jokingly tweeted alongside a photo of him and Ryan chatting with the royals.

Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries, streaming on Hulu, that follows Ryan and Rob as they navigate running the Wrexham Football Club, which is said to be the world’s third oldest professional football club.

The Deadpool actor also shared a picture of himself and Charles from Friday’s royal visit on social media, writing, “Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.”

Scroll to see photos of the King and Queen Consort with Ryan...