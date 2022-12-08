Prince Harry says Meghan is ‘so similar to’ Princess Diana: ‘She has the same confidence’

Prince Harry sees a lot of similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex spoke on Netflix’s new documentary series Harry & Meghan about his wife having the same confidence and empathy as his late mother.

“So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” Harry said. “She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

©WireImage/Getty Images



Prince Harry said Meghan has the same confidence as Princess Diana

The Duke added, “I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family. Especially after what happened to my mom. You know, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

In one scene in the series, Meghan is seen holding, presumably, son Archie Harrison up to look at a photo of Princess Diana, saying, “That’s your Grandma Diana.”

Harry’s mother passed away in 1997, twenty years before Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017. During their engagement interview—which Meghan referred to ﻿as an “orchestrated reality show” on the Netflix series—the Duke revealed that he designed Meghan’s engagement ring with little diamonds from his mother’s jewelry collection “to make sure that she’s with us on this, on this crazy journey together.”

Discussing having Diana’s stones in the interview, the Duchess said, “I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is, and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”

Harry admitted at the time that he believed his mother and Meghan would have been “thick as thieves.” He said, “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me,” adding that Diana probably would have been “best friends with Meghan.”