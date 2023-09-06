Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking to move?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been house hunting. TMZ reported on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent part of the holiday weekend “touring an $8 million plot of land” in Malibu, California.

Sources told the outlet that the royal couple looked at a nearly six-acre property that overlooks Broad Beach. The foundation is said to be laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence.

According to TMZ, the property, which already has a guard house and a large pool, is “super secluded and private.” TMZ was told “that’s part of the draw for Meghan and Harry.”

©Getty Images



The asking price is reportedly $8 million. Sources revealed to TMZ that Meghan and Harry, who reside in Montecito with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are talking about selling their home and moving to Malibu.

The Duke and Duchess moved into their Montecito home in July of 2020, months after stepping down as working members of the royal family. Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries featured footage of the family’s life in California. “[Archie] spent his first five months in Windsor. That was it. This is his home to him. This is home to Lili. And this is our home,” the dad of two said in the series.

Harry added, “I get to do things with our kids I would never be able to do in the UK.”

While King Charles III’s younger son admitted in the docuseries that he missed the UK, he shared,﻿ “I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment, therefore this was the most obvious place to come. You know, it’s one of the places where I think my mum was probably gonna end up living, potentially.”