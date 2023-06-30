Queen Sofia receives Valor Añadido Award in Madrid

King Felipe of Spain’s mother was honored at an awards ceremony that “recognizes senior talent” this week. Queen Sofia, 84, received a Valor Añadido (Added Value) Award on Thursday at the Palacio del Marqués de Salamanca in Madrid.

La Fundación Transforma España’s Valor Añadido Awards recognize individuals who are 55 or older. Eduardo Serra, president of the Transforma Spain Foundation, presented Queen Sofia with her award for her “commitment and constant support for her work in the different areas established for the award.”

©Getty Images



Queen Sofia received the award in Madrid on June 29

Flamenco dancer Cristina Hoyos and pianist Margarita Moráis were among the other award recipients. According to Casa De S.M. El Rey, the mission of the awards is to recognize “﻿natural persons who have contributed, with their work and their merits in the educational, scientific, technical, cultural, social and business areas, to highlight the value of senior talent in Spain, especially if their greatest achievement has been reached in [their] senior stage.”

The awards “seek to build benchmarks and that the recognition of the person and their work encourage their peers to continue contributing value to society.” The ceremony on June 29 marked the second edition of the Valor Añadido Awards.