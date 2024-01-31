Queen Letizia wears special necklace given to her by mother-in-law

Queen Letizia of Spain wore special jewels to a reception at the Royal Palace on Wednesday. Eagle-eyed blogger, The Royal Watcher, noticed that King Felipe’s wife was wearing her “Engagement Suite” to the event.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia wore the necklace and earrings on Jan. 31, 2024 to a reception in Madrid

Queen Sofia is said to have given her daughter-in-law the necklace and earrings made of pearls, sapphires and diamonds when Letizia’s engagement to Felipe was announced in 2003.

According to The Royal Watcher, Queen Sofia spoke about the jewelry in an interview for the book La Reina Muy de Cerca, saying, “A necklace of blue stones, diamonds and sapphires with a hanging pearl, a teardrop. It was not part of the Crown jewels. I had it, from my wedding.”

©ALBERTO MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images



Letizia (pictured on the eve of her royal wedding) is said to have received the jewels from her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia

Letizia wore the necklace and earrings to a gala dinner held at El Pardo Royal Palace on the eve of her and Felipe’s royal wedding. While the Queen stepped out in the earrings in 2020, the reception on Wednesday reportedly marked the first time she’s paired them with the necklace since 2004.

©Getty Images



The Spanish Queen looked elegant in a navy shirt gown at the reception on Jan. 31

The sentimental jewelry pieces complemented Letizia’s navy button-front gown ﻿at the Diplomatic Corps reception on Jan. 31. The Queen also wore a bracelet, which at one point fell off her wrist. The King ﻿assisted in putting it back on. Their Majesties hosted the annual reception for the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Spain on the occasion of the new year.

In a speech at the reception, Felipe said (translated to English), “In 2023, Spain has continued to deepen its commitment to multilateralism as a way to solve global problems. The year 2024 gives us the opportunity to move towards a United Nations better prepared to respond to the commitments made and the challenges of our days, such as the new threats to peace.”