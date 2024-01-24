Queen Letizia of Spain looks chic in a contrast jumpsuit

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurated the 44th edition of the International Tourism Fair, Fitur, on Wednesday. The royal mom of two looked très chic for the outing wearing a contrast jumpsuit from Teresa Helbig.

©Getty Images



Quen Letizia wore a Teresa Helbig jumpsuit on Jan. 24

The two-tone woolen piece is from the designer’s “Opium” collection. The jumpsuit features shirring at the top of the bodice and sleeves. Letizia styled the jumpsuit with a wide belt and black heels.

©Getty Images



The King and Queen of Spain attended the 2024 Fitur fair in Madrid

The 44th edition of the fair is being held at the Ifema Madrid from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28. Fitur is described as the “global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading fair for the inbound and outbound markets of Latin America.”

©Getty Images



The royal mom of two wore a red power suit for her engagements on Jan. 23

Wednesday was Letizia’s second stylish appearance of the week. The day before the fair, Queen Letizia presided over the opening ceremony of “The Talent Tour 2024,” which is organized by the Princess of Girona Foundation, and visited Juan Zamora’s “Life in Emergency” exhibition at the headquarters of the Sorigué Foundation. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother was dressed in a red power suit for her solo engagements on Jan. 23.