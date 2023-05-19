When does Princess Leonor of Spain graduate from school in Wales?

After two years of school in the UK, Princess Leonor of Spain has completed her International Baccalaureate program. According to HOLA! Spain, Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s 17-year-old daughter will graduate from UWC Atlantic on Saturday, May 20.

The future Queen of Spain began her studies at the school in Wales back in 2021. At the time, Casa de S.M. el Rey shared photos of Leonor saying goodbye to her parents and sister Infanta Sofia in Madrid. Images of the Princess strolling the scenic campus were also released following her arrival in the UK.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor’s graduation is reportedly taking place on May 20

During her first public appearance back in Spain since moving to the UK, it was reported that the Princess’ stay in Wales was going “very well,” but Leonor admitted that she missed the food. King Felipe reportedly laughed, “But where are you going to eat better than in Spain? It is impossible!”

Leonor is set to begin her three-year military training in August. “After completing secondary education, it is necessary to consider the next formative stage of the Princess, taking into account her responsibilities, first as Heiress to the Crown and, later, as future Queen of Spain,” Casa de S.M. el Rey said in a press release in March. “The Princess of Asturias will start higher education next academic year 2023-2024. To this end, it is established that in this period both her military training –in the broader framework of her military career– and her university training to achieve a degree and, in her case, a postgraduate degree, converge.”

©Getty Images



Sofia will begin her studies at the school in Wales this year

Like Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s firstborn, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ daughter, Princess Alexia also began her two-year program at UWC Atlantic in 2021.

While Leonor will be leaving the UK, her younger sister will be following in her footsteps. It was announced earlier this year that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s youngest daughter, Sofia, will start at UWC Atlantic later this year. According to the school’s calendar, first year students arrive on Aug. 29 and the first day of teaching is scheduled for Sept. 5.