Queen Rania’s son has ‘celebratory evening’ ahead of his royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is gearing up for his big day! Ahead of his wedding to Rajwa Al Saif, the Crown Prince, 28, enjoyed a “celebratory evening.” On May 17, the Royal Hashemite Court shared photos of Hussein, joined by his younger brother Prince Hashem, at the celebration.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein joins his colleagues at the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade, for a celebratory evening ahead of his wedding#Jordanpic.twitter.com/fCzJ8Yc9wO — RHC (@RHCJO) May 17, 2023

“The 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade’s personnel, of the Central Military Region, on Wednesday night celebrated His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, who serves as assistant tank company commander on the brigade’s Second Royal Armoured Battalion, on the occasion of his upcoming wedding,” the Royal Hashemite Court said of the evening.

The celebration included poetry, songs, traditional dabka dance and tug of war games, and the brigade’s commander, Brig. Gen. Fuad Ayasrah, “expressed congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein on behalf of all personnel.”

©The Royal Hashemite Court



The couple’s wedding is taking place June 1

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child will marry his fiancée Rajwa on June 1. Confirmed guests includeCrown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and their firstborn, Princess Catharina-Amalia.

The Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa got engaged last August. At a forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation, Hussein revealed that he met his fiancée “through an old friend from school.” He said, per Vogue Arabia, “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”