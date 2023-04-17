Queen makes appearance with grandchildren who lost Prince and Princess titles

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was surrounded by her eight grandchildren on her birthday. Her Majesty, who turned 83 on Sunday, made an appearance on the balcony of Amalienborg with her son Crown Prince Frederik’s children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—and son Prince Joachim’s kids—Count Nikolai, Count Felix, Count Henrik and Countess Athena—whose Prince and Princess titles were discontinued this year.

©Getty Images



Queen Margrethe celebrated her 83rd birthday with her family on April 16

Last September, the Danish Royal House announced the Queen’s decision to change the titles of Joachim’s children. “The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years,” the Royal House said at the time. “With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

After losing his title, Nikolai said in a written response from his mother Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg’s press adviser to Billed Bladet, “It’s a strange feeling and an experience that I would rather have been without,” adding, “But now it is as it is. For the rest of my life, I will be proud of the years when I was allowed to be a prince of Denmark.”

©Getty Images



Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, who share Count Henrik and Countess Athena, are moving to D.C. in the summer of 2023

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, as well as Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary joined their respective children and Her Majesty on the palace balcony on April 16. Earlier this year, Paris Match asked Marie if the situation had “calmed down” with her in-laws, to which she replied, “We are a close-knit family and we are doing very well. Thanks.”

It was announced last month that Marie and Joachim are moving to the United States this summer. Joachim is set to begin a new position at the Embassy of Denmark in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 1.