See photos from Prince William’s special outing with one of his kids

Like father, like son! The Prince of Wales and Prince George cheered on Aston Villa over the weekend. The father-son duo attended the match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on April 8.

©Getty Images





The nine year old proved to be his father’s mini-me with his animated reactions during the game, where George was also spotted giving high fives. Not only did the Prince and his eldest child have similar reactions, but they were also dressed alike wearing collared shirts and navy sweaters.

©Getty Images





Prince William is president of the Football Association and a big Aston Villa fan. During a previous appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the dad of three admitted that he was “trying not to persuade” George to be a Villa fan.

©Getty Images





“I’m letting him like choose his own way,” William shared, noting it’s about “finding what fits for him.”

©Getty Images





On the podcast, William also said that he likes the “values and the ethos of the clubs. I want them to look after the players. I want them to set a good example to the young fans and I want my, you know, all our children, when they go to the football match to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

©Getty Images





William and George’s father-son day came ahead of Easter. The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on Easter Sunday with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

©Getty Images





The Waleses joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at Easter Mattins service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It was the first time Prince Louis has attended Easter service with the royals.