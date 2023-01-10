See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book

Prince Harry’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family.

Marie-Chantal simply posted the picture without any text. During an interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, which aired on Monday, Prince Harry said, “Ultimately, I don’t think that we can ever peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

©Crown Princess Marie-Chantal



Crown Princess Marie-Chantal shared a photo of Prince Harry’s memoir displayed next to a book titled “How to Kill Your Family”

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal is married to Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, whose father King Constantine II is one of Prince William’s godparents. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Pavlos’ eldest son Prince Constantine Alexios.

King Charles III’s late father, Prince Philip, was Pavlos’ “Uncle Philip.” In a tribute following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in 2021, the Greek Crown Prince wrote that Prince Philip had “been a very loved member of the extended Greek family and of course a strong connection for us to Britain where my brother Philippos was born and given his name by my parents.”

Both Marie-Chantal and Pavlos paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her passing last year. “HM Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable person, a sovereign who led by example, who will for ever be admired for her ethical leadership and commitment to her nation and the commonwealth,” the Crown Prince penned. “HM was Colonel in Chief Of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, I am proud to have served in her regiment and will for ever be thankful. I also am so very thankful for the kindness HM gave to my parents and family in times of need. Let us now be thankful for her life and look forward to the future. God bless HM Queen Elizabeth II soul; Long live King Charles III.”