Crown Princess Marie-Chantal attends star-studded Prince’s Trust Gala in NYC

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece enjoyed a star-studded date night on Thursday. The royal couple attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City. Marie-Chantal stepped out wearing a chic black dress featuring a high neck for the event.

©Getty Images



Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Global Gala in NYC

The gala, held at New York’s Cipriani 25 Broadway, was co-hosted by Lionel Richie, chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust, and Global Ambassador Edward Enninful. A number of famous faces were in attendance, including Kate Moss, Lily James, Bella Hadid, Sabrina Elba, Gigi Hadid, and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

The gala celebrated the “incredible international reach” of the Trust’s programs with young people. Pavlos was thanked under the gala’s page as one of the leader table hosts. Prince Charles founded The Prince’s Trust, a youth charity that helps young people, in 1976.

©Getty Images



The star-studded event was held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28

The Prince of Wales’ late father, Prince Philip, was Pavlos’ “Uncle Philip.” In a tribute following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last year, the Greek Crown Prince wrote that Queen Elizabeth’s husband had been “a very loved member of the extended Greek family and of course a strong connection for us to Britain.”

Last month, Marie-Chantal and Pavlos joined the British royal family and foreign royals at the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at London’s Westminster Abbey.