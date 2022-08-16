Crown Princess Marie-Chantal announces collaboration

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece’s eponymous label has collaborated with design house Schumacher on a collection of fabrics, wallpapers and trims.

Announcing the collaboration on her Instagram on Monday, the mom of five wrote: “So excited about my collaboration with Schumacher @schumacher1889 🤍🌸💙 A Beautiful collection of fabrics and wallpapers for your little ones or for the child in you. Designed with 🤍🌸💙 @mariechantalchildren.”

Schumacher, a family-owned company, has described the collection as celebrating “the innocence of childhood with sophistication and European flair.” The designs were inspired by Marie-Chantal’s signature sleepwear collections.

Marie-Chantal x Schumacher ⁠features seven prints in different shades: bloomwind performance linen (in blue and pink), pom pom forest wallcovering (in blush and ivory), rabbit high performance print (in blush and blue), scattered stars wallcovering (in ivory and night), wild west performance linen (in blue and cream), bear high performance print (in cream and blush) and buffalo embroidered linen (in natural and ivory).