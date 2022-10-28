King Charles takes over one of son Prince Harry’s former roles

King Charles III has a new role that was previously held by his son Prince Harry. On Friday, Oct. 28, it was announced that the 73-year-old monarch will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, taking on the role of Captain General.

The announcement was made on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines, which was formed in 1664 during the reign of King Charles II.

In a personal message to the Royal Marines, who celebrated their 358th birthday on Friday, the King said: “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General. I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.”

©WireImage



Prince Harry previously held the role of Captain General

“The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea. I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments,” the King continued. “I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.” The monarch concluded his message with the Royal Marines’ motto: “Per Mare, Per Terram.”

Prince Harry was appointed Captain General Royal Marines— succeeding the role from his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh—back in 2017. The Duke of Sussex held the role until 2021.

After Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed to Queen Elizabeth that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced in February 2021: “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”