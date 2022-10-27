Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ gets a release date

Prince Harry’s memoir will be hitting bookshelves next year! Penguin Random House announced on Thursday that the highly anticipated memoir, titled Spare, will be published globally on Jan. 10, 2023. Spare is described as the “remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry.”

“SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on,” according to Penguin Random House.

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Markus Dohle, global CEO of Penguin Random House, said: “Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”

Penguin Random House shared that Harry “wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from SPARE.” The Duke, 38, is said to have donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale and will also donate £300,000 to WellChild.

In 2021, it was announced that Prince Harry was writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir.” “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement at the time.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry continued. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”