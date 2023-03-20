King Charles marks first Mother’s Day since Queen Elizabeth’s passing

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on the first Mother’s Day since the late monarch’s passing. The royal family’s official social media accounts marked Mother Day in the UK on Sunday, March 19, with a throwback photo of the King and his mother. An image of Queen Consort Camilla and her own mom, Rosalind Maud Shand, who died in 1994, was also shared.

The pictures were accompanied by a message that read: “💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away last September. Following her passing, Charles said that the death of his “beloved Mother” was a “moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.” “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the King said. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held﻿.” Sunday marked the first Mother’s Day since Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

The Waleses also commemorated the holiday in the UK on March 19 with two previously unseen photos of the Princess of Wales with her children. In one of the newly released images, the royal mom of three is pictured sitting in a tree with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

Another picture showed Catherine carrying her youngest child in her arms as she lovingly smiled at him. Alongside the pictures, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️.”