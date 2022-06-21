Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday

Prince William’s milestone birthday was celebrated by members of the royal family. The Duke of Cambridge turned 40 on Tuesday, June 21. Prince Charles marked his eldest son’s birthday with a tribute on social media.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s official Instagram account, Clarence House, shared five photos of William throughout the decades, including a picture of Charles holding his then-newborn son, as well as a photo from Trooping the Colour 2015, which featured Camilla and Prince George, and one of Charles resting his head on William’s shoulder.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂🎈,” Clarence House captioned the post.

Queen Elizabeth also wished her grandson, who is second in line to the throne, a happy birthday. The royal family’s official Instagram posted several photos of the Duke, starting with a photo of William from a recent Platinum Jubilee celebration and a throwback black-and-white picture of William, followed by photos of the Duke with his paternal grandmother. The caption alongside the images reads, “Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!”

The day before William’s 40th birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared footage of the royal dad of three selling copies of The Big Issue on the streets of London. In a piece for the magazine, William wrote about continuing to do what he can to shine a light on homelessness.